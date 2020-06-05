Covid-19 state tally: 4 states have more than 65% of total cases, Delhi tally crosses 25,000

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:36 IST

The number of coronavirus disease cases has seen a spike in the last few days, since the government announced relaxation in nationwide lockdown. On Friday, it saw 9,851 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Though the country’s average rate of infection is not very high - 6.67 per 100 - the situation is particulary bad in Maharashtra, the state badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, the country’s average of new Covid-19 cases is 6.67 per 100. But in Maharashtra, this number is 16.

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura and Bihar also have a higher caseload than the national average.

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 2,26,770 of which 6,348 have lost their lives.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 state tally:

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 77,793 Covid-19 cases. As many as 2,710 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country - while 33,681 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 27,256 coronavirus cases till date. Two hundred and twenty people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 14,902 people have recovered.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 25,004 on Friday, 9,898 patients have recovered here while 650 died due to Covid-19.

The Covid-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 18,584 on Friday. The state has seen 12,667 people recover from coronavirus while 1,155 people have died.

States with rising cases

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are states where the Covid-19 cases are rapidly inching toward the 10,000 mark. Rajasthan has reported 9,862 cases of coronavirus so far while 7,104 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 213.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 9,237 in Uttar Pradesh. While 5,439 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 245 have died from the infection here.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have jumped to 8,762. Three hundred and seventy-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 5,637 have recovered.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 6,876 while 355 people have died from the deadly contagion, 2,768 have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 4,493; death toll in the state has jumped to 29. More than 2,000 (2,210 to be exact) people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,223 Covid-19 cases till date. While 71 people have died in the state, 2,539 have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases till date while Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have more than 3,000 Covid-19 positive patients.

Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

Chhattisgarh and Tripura have more than 500 cases; the number of below this mark in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur. Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. Goa, meanwhile, has 166 cases.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.