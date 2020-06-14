Covid-19 state tally: With over 13,000 cases, Uttar Pradesh overtakes Rajasthan as 5th worst-hit state 

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:03 IST

India’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 320,922 on Sunday with Maharashtra being the leading state with over one lakh cases. Together with Tamil Nadu, which has reported over 42,000 cases till date, the two states account for more than 45 percent of the national Covid-19 numbers.

Delhi and Gujarat are also bearing the brunt of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Rajasthan as the fifth most affected state.

Also read: 15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

The Big Five

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 104,568 on Sunday. As many as 3,830 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 49,346 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 42,687 in the southern state. Three hundred and ninety-seven people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 23,409 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 38,958 on Sunday, 14,945 patients have recovered here while 1,271 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 23,038 on Sunday. The state has seen 15,883 people recover from coronavirus while 1,448 people have died.

Also read: India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 13,118 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 7,875 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 385.

Situation in other states

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,000 while Rajasthan has seen Covid-19 cases jump beyond the 12,000-mark.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed beyond the 10,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,290 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 5,965 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported nearly 6,824 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has over 4,737 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,800-mark. Haryana nears the 6,700-mark while Odisha and Assam have reported over 3,700 cases. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,000-mark.

Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Goa, Himachal Pradesh are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

States like Manipur, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.