Home / India News / Covid-19: States which have imposed night curfew

Covid-19: States which have imposed night curfew

As Punjab imposed a new curfew amid rising coronavirus cases, here are some other states which have also imposed similar measure to check the spread of the disease

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing face shields queue to register for coronavirus tests in Noida.
People wearing face shields queue to register for coronavirus tests in Noida.(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Amid rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and apprehensions of a second wave, Punjab on Wednesday became the latest state to announce fresh restrictions, including night curfew and doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered night curfew in all towns and cities of Punjab from 10 pm to 5 am from December 1.

Here are some other states which have also imposed similar measure to check the spread of the disease:

Rajasthan:

In Rajasthan, the state government has imposed Section 144 in all of its districts. Apart from that, the Ashok Gehlot government has imposed a night curfew in eight districts of the state - Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

Gujarat:

The state government has imposed a night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara until further orders. The night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am

Madhya Pradesh:

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has imposed a night curfew in five districts - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha - where the positivity rate is over 5 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in four districts of the state - Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra - from November 24 to December 15 in order to control the spread of the deadly infection.

India’s current count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at 9,222,216 after 44,376 infections were logged in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s data showed on Wednesday. The country’s count of cases continues to be the second-highest globally after that of the United States and immediately ahead of Brazil’s.

