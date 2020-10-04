Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir nears 80,000 mark

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:55 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 878 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases in the union territory to 79,106 while 11 deaths took the death toll to 1,242, the government said.

As many as 422 people tested positive in Kashmir while 456 cases were reported from Jammu.

Some 1,053 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from different hospitals taking the overall recoveries to 62,404 which account for a recovery rate of 78.8%, the highest so far.

On September 2, the recovery rate had reached 77.3 % after which it constantly declined to reach 64% on September 20. Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved owing to a greater number of daily recoveries than fresh cases.

Between September 21 and September 30, as many as 15,132 patients have been discharged against 11,080 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 525 people were discharged in Jammu division and 528 in Kashmir on Sunday. Of the total, 39,983 people have recovered in Kashmir and 22,421in Jammu.

At present, there are 15,460 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 17.07 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Out of the 11 casualties on Sunday, six were in Jammu and five in Kashmir.

The number of total deaths has reached 1,242 – 860 in Kashmir and 382 in Jammu.

The death toll had crossed the 500 mark on August 13 and 1000 mark on September 20.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there has been an increase of 64% in the number of deaths in the UT in September taking the month’s death toll to 478.

In Jammu division, the highest number of new cases was recorded in Jammu district at 252 followed by 49 in Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 156 more people tested positive, followed by Bandipora at 54.

Srinagar tops the tally with 15,533 cases and 301 deaths. Jammu district is at number two with 14,514 cases and 203 deaths. The active cases in Jammu are 3,534 while there are 1,908 active Covid patients in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.91 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 22,258 in home quarantine, 15,460 in isolation, and 48,301 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.04 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.