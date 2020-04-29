e-paper
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi

Delhi chief minister said that the work of media is very important, especially “during a pandemic”.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs media over Covid-19, in New Delhi.
File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs media over Covid-19, in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that only 3 out of 529 media professionals, who have been screened for Covid-19 recently, have tested positive for the virus. 

The chief minister wished a speedy recovery to the ones suffering from Covid-19. He said that the work of media is very important, especially “during a pandemic”.

“Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important esp during a pandemic. Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery,” Kejriwal tweeted out.

Last week, the Delhi administration started screening media professionals for coronavirus after reports of media persons contracting coronavirus surfaced from across the country. 

“Dear friends from the media, Testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted out. 

Last week, Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced that the administration will set up a special Covid-19 centre to test media professionals who have been reporting from the field during the lockdown. The Karnataka government also issued a similar order.  

The central government also issued an advisory for media professionals working in the print and electronic sector of the industry. According to the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media personnel have been advised to take health and related precautions while performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as their office staff,” the advisory read. 

Scores of media personnel in certain parts of the country have been reported to have contracted Covid-19.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted with Covid-19 while covering the happening in certain parts of the country,” the statement read.

