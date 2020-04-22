Covid-19 update: Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, asks Rs 30,000 cr for relief, welfare schemes

india

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to the state in the next three months for relief and welfare schemes.

In his letter, the chief minister has requested an immediate release Rs 10,000 crore so that financial assistance can be given to the industrial, business, service and agricultural sectors.

“Due to the long period of lockdown, revenue collections have come down to almost zero. In the current economic scenario, there is also a big reduction in the amount that the state receives from central taxes,” Baghel said in the letter.

“On the other hand, the state government needs additional resources for the livelihood of the 56 lakh poor and needy families of the state, who have no means of income left,” he said.

Baghel has also requested an immediate exemption to the state for economic activities related to partial revenue generation in view of the controlled situation of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The chief minister has said construction work in cities and purchase of properties should be allowed, vehicle showrooms, including an exemption of registration and air conditioner, cooler and refrigerator shops, in view of the summer season, should be allowed to reopen.

It would be appropriate to allow repair workshops and all retail works to open in all green zone districts. Baghel said an exemption should be also given to sweetshops so that dairy owners can sell milk.

He said the lockdown was implemented in Chhattisgarh from March 21 and due to which all economic activities have come to a standstill. The main source of the state’s income from mining activities, excise, GST, registration properties and vehicles and forest wealth etc have dried up.

The chief minister said the rate of Covid-19 outbreak in Chhattisgarh is comparatively lower than other states. As of 21 April, 36 people were found to be infected in the state, out of which 25 have been discharged and the remaining 11 are being treated and their condition is normal.

Around 400 people are being tested every day in the state, he said.

“No new person has been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the last five days. Out of the 28 districts in the state, not a single person has been found infected in 23 districts. While four districts where eight were infected, no cases have been reported in the last three weeks...,” Baghel said.