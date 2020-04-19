e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: Plea seeking military deployment for proper implementation of lockdown filed in Supreme Court

Covid-19 update: Plea seeking military deployment for proper implementation of lockdown filed in Supreme Court

It has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be directed to probe into matters related to assembly of people in various parts of the country during the lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:00 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The petition has claimed that despite action taken by various states, people engaged in health sector and police officials were still being attacked and this was causing problem in controlling the novel coronavirus.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities to deploy armed forces to ensure proper implementation of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The plea, which said that health care workers and police officials have been attacked by mobs in some states while they were discharging their duties during the lockdown, has also sought a direction to the authorities for laying down guidelines and devise strategy to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

It has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be directed to probe into matters related to assembly of people in various parts of the country during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

“In order to control the spread of coronavirus, proper lockdown is very necessary and in order to keep the lockdown...deployment of military force in each state of India is very necessary. Therefore, the military force should be deployed as soon as possible for the benefit of the citizens of India,” petitioner K R Shenoy has said in the plea.

“It is also pertinent to note that people who are quarantined or under treatment are continuously trying to run away from the quarantine centre, hospitals etc which is again increasing the chance of spread of coronavirus, therefore more security needs to be increased at these places,” the plea said.

It has also raised issue of gathering of people in some states, where COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly, on the pretext of wanting to go back to their native places.The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 507 and the number of cases to 15,712 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

