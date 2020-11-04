e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla

Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla

The SII is working in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca to produce the potential Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 19:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Poonawalla said that the vaccine shot has so far been given to thousands of people in India and abroad.
Poonawalla said that the vaccine shot has so far been given to thousands of people in India and abroad.(Photo courtesy: Serum Institute of India)
         

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pune-based pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India (SII), on Wednesday said that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is likely to be available in the country by January 2021 provided approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time.

In an interview with Mint, Poonawalla said, “Based on the success of the trials in India and the United Kingdom, and if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, then we can expect the vaccine to be available in India by January 2021, only if its proven immunogenic and efficacious.”

The SII is working in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca to produce the potential Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Covishield, developed by University of Oxford, is currently in the phase 2/3 clinical trial in the country and will be produced by SII for low-and-middle income countries.

Poonawalla said that the vaccine shot has so far been given to thousands of people in India and abroad with no safety concerns. He, however, added that it will take two to three years to ascertain the long-term effects of the vaccine.

According to a report published in the British medical journal The Lancet, the potential Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. AstraZeneca and Oxford University have said a two-dose regimen showed greater promise, while a single-dose injection is also being tested in trials.

The CEO of the world’s largest drug manufacturing firm also said that the firm is in talks with the government over the pricing of the vaccine and assured that it will be made available at a reasonable price. “We are certain that it will be affordable for all,” he said.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

SII aims to manufacture about 60-70 million doses, and stretch it up to 100 million doses of the vaccine per month, Poonawalla said, adding, “We should be able to reach there over the next few months.”

The pharma firm has also entered into a partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to speed up the process of manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for India and other third world countries.

tags
top news
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In