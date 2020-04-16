Covid-19: With May 3 in sight, Tamil Nadu moves to devise exit strategy post lockdown 2.0

india

A committee under Finance Secretary S Krishnan has been formed to devise the exit strategy post May 3 when the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to end, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami told reporters on Thursday.

The state reported a fresh Covid-19 death taking the virus toll to 15, while 25 more people tested positive for the disease on Thursday, prompting the CM to describe the virus as a “disease of the rich” and a “big challenge”. In all, there are 1,267 coronavirus cases in the state.

After chairing a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the preventive measures being implemented across the state, the CM said that the exit strategy could be a phased one. The new committee will discuss finalising which industries may be allowed to function after April 20, as permitted by the Centre.

Palaniswami said the lower number of fresh cases showed the government was containing the spread of the contagion. “It is a disease of the rich. People who had travelled abroad or to other states have imported it (to Tamil Nadu). It did not originate here,” he said.

Explaining the state’s fight against COVID-19, the chief minister said that the state took an early lead by launching screening of air passengers and placing orders for personal protective equipment as early as January.

There were adequate stocks of ventilators, PPE and masks while enough strength of health workers has been ensured, including new appointments.

Further orders have also been placed. The rapid test kits ordered by the state with China have been “diverted to another nation,” and even Centre was awaiting the consignment, he said. The state was in the second stage of the spread and today’s new number of cases of 25 against 38 yesterday showed the state has managed to contain it, he said.

The first batch of 5.5 lakh antibody-based rapid test kits arrived in Delhi from China on Thursday. The stock is expected to be dispatched to six regional depots, including one in Chennai, on Friday morning.

Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday stood at 38, a little more than Tuesday’s tally of 31, unlike higher numbers seen earlier in the week. The state had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday and 106 on Sunday. As many as 87 lakh people had been screened in 558 containment zones in the state.

Palaniswami expressed hope the number will soon touch zero as the rate of people getting cured was also increasing. As many as 180 people have been discharged so far, as against the 118 on Wednesday, he said.

He said that the government will extend government support to journalists who have contracted the virus and would provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in the event of their “unfortunate death.” These will apply to accredited journalists, he added.

To a question, Palaniswami said people’s essential needs, including of those in the containment zones, were being taken care of by the government.

This included cash assistance and provisions of free rice and pulses to rice ration card holders and financial help to those in the unorganised sector.

About 13,000 migrant labourers were lodged in 311 facilites and their needs were being taken care of, he added.

The police were also strictly enforcing the lockdown, with the authorities having clamped section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than five people, for this purpose.

Police have filed 1.94 lakh cases and arrested over two lakh people for lockdown violations, besides seizing 1.79 lakh vehicles, he said. A sum of Rs 89 lakh has been collected as fine. Meanwhile, the police announced returning the seized vehicles and said this will be done after verifying the documents. The process will be carried out at the local police station limits and the vehicles will be returned to owners after informing them, police said.

