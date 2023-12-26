Covid in India Live Updates: Delhi govt plans to set up genome surveillance

Covid in India Live Updates: India logged a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases on Monday clocking the total number of active cases to 4,054. Also, 63 of the reported cases were found to have the newly discovered JN.1 sub-variant. A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test at the District Hospital in Sector 39, in Noida. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

However, the increase in the number of cases isn't commensurate with the number of hospitalisations as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness.

Last week, NITI Ayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new Covid sub-variant and stressed the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined last week advised states and UTs on the critical Covid-19 control-and-management strategies considering the upcoming festive season and advised them to put in place the requisite public health measures to minimise the risk of increase in the transmission of the disease.