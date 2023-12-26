Covid in India Live Updates: Delhi govt plans to set up genome surveillance
Covid in India Live Updates: Check out the latest developments from across the country on the new sub-variant of Covid-19 here.
Covid in India Live Updates: India logged a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases on Monday clocking the total number of active cases to 4,054. Also, 63 of the reported cases were found to have the newly discovered JN.1 sub-variant.
However, the increase in the number of cases isn't commensurate with the number of hospitalisations as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness.
Last week, NITI Ayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new Covid sub-variant and stressed the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.
Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the national capital is seeing three to four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.
Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined last week advised states and UTs on the critical Covid-19 control-and-management strategies considering the upcoming festive season and advised them to put in place the requisite public health measures to minimise the risk of increase in the transmission of the disease.
- Dec 26, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Chandigarh records cases after 35-day gap
Chandigarh recorded a new Covid case after gap of 35 days, with a 43-year-old woman from Sector 43 testing positive. The variant of the case is yet to be ascertained.
The recently identified Covid-positive patient is currently undergoing mandatory seven days of home isolation.
In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted tests on at least 46 samples. Since the onset of the first wave of Covid, a total of 14,22,664 samples have been tested. Among these, 1,00,700 had turned positive for the virus. The reported count of Covid-related deaths in the city stands at 1,185. Read moreDec 26, 2023 07:30 AM IST
Covd in India Live: Delhi reports 3-4 cases daily, says health minister
Delhi is seeing three to four cases of Covid-19 infection on average every day, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. "We have been conducting tests and we have received on an average three to four cases per day which is less than even one per cent. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements," he said.Dec 26, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Karnataka reports 34 cases of JN.1 infection
34 cases of COVID-19's variant JN.1 have been detected in Karnataka so far, which include three deaths, the state's department of health and family welfare services said on Monday.
"Samples of Covid-19 positive cases were tested for the newly reported Omicron variant of Covid-19, i.e., JN.1 at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru. Genome sequencing results of 60 samples are available as on date, out of 192 samples submitted....Total 34 cases have been detected as JN.1 variant," the department said.Dec 26, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Delhi govt advise to wear mask, avoid gatherings
Amid the surge in the cases of Covid-19 infection and the detection of a new sub-variant JN.1 among patients, the Delhi government has planned to set up a genome surveillance to tackle the issue. The government has also advised people to wear mask and avoid public gatherings.
