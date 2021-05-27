Covid positive PNB employee reaches office hooked up to oxygen tank, says denied leave; bank calls it drama

A bank employee recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) showed up at his office in Jharkhand with oxygen support, claiming he was denied leave by seniors, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan. Arvind Kumar works as a manager at one of the branches of Punjab National Bank's (PNB) in Bokaro.

The PNB, however, denied Kumar's allegations and said he staged a drama to defame the bank, Livehindustan reported. It voted the bank to say that Kumar is facing probe over his NPA loan accounts.

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, Kumar was seen reaching his branch office leaning on his wife and his son dragging the oxygen cylinder into the building with him, according to Livehindustan.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Sector 4 branch of PNB. The bank said that Kumar's family members shot a video of the incident and posted it on social media. He is seen going to the cabin of his senior, and indulging in an argument with him, Livehindustan reported.

According to Livehindustan, Kumar is heard saying in the video, "The doctors have said that it will take three months for me to be fully recovered because the infection has spread to my lungs. Why am I being harassed?"

Kumar's family members said he resigned after his leave was not approved but it was not accepted, Livehindustan reported. They further claimed that the bank is threatening to deduct his salary, due to which he was forced to come to office in this condition, according to Livehindustan.

Kumar was sent home after the verbal spat on Tuesday.

The bank, meanwhile, said that this was a pressure tactic adopted by Kumar to drop charges against him and stop recovery proceedings of his NPA loan accounts.

PNB said in a statement that Kumar remained absent from work for two years without authorisation, adding that no employee who contracts Covid-19 is denied leave in his own interest as well as others.