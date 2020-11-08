e-paper
Covid test, age restriction likely for haj pilgrimage

As part of the new guidelines, an age restriction on the pilgrims is likely, the ministry said.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai.
A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
         

The Haj pilgrimage scheduled for 2021 will be carried out as per the new guidelines framed by the government of Saudi Arabia in view of Covid-19 pandemic, Union ministry of minority affairs said Saturday.

As part of the new guidelines, an age restriction on the pilgrims is likely, the ministry said.

Online registration for the pilgrimage began on Saturday and is set to close on December 10, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

The pilgrimage was suspended this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The applicants can apply online, off-line or through Haj mobile application as well. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we are making it mandatory for all the pilgrims to submit their COVID-19 negative report of RT-PCR test. The date of testing should be 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Under the guidelines, the applications filed for Haj 2020 by women travelling without a male companion (without mehram category) will be valid for the next year’s pilgrimage also.

The embarkation points for the pilgrimage have been reduced to 10 from the earlier 21. The embarkation points are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar, the ministry said.

The guidelines for the pilgrimage were framed after deliberations that included officials from the ministries of minority affairs, health, external affairs, civil aviation; the Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and India’s Consul General in Jeddah.

