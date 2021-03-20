Covid vaccine should be able to give protection for 8-10 months: AIIMS director
The Covid-19 vaccine should be able to give good protection from the infection for eight to ten months, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday.
He also said that no major side-effect of the vaccine has been recorded.
“The Covid-19 vaccine should be able to give good protection from the infection for eight to ten months and maybe, even more,” Guleria said at an event organised by the IPS (Central) Association.
He said the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.
"There are multiple reasons for the surge, but the main reason is that there is change in people's attitude and they feel coronavirus is over. People should still restrict non-essential travel for some more time," the official asserted.
NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said the chain of transmission has to be stopped and for that vaccine is one tool but another is containment and surveillance strategy.
"Not following Covid-19 behaviour and laxity is major reason for the surge," he said.
Responding to a question on vaccinating more people, Paul said the issue is vaccines are limited and that is why, prioritisation has been done.
"If we had unlimited supply, we would open the vaccination for everyone. That is the reason, not everyone, is getting vaccinated. Most countries in the world are not able to go beyond priority group because of this reason," he said.
The NITI Aayog member also said that the highest mortality was seen among people with co-morbidities and older age groups.
"These people must not delay taking the vaccine. So the message is that they need it more than others. That is the reason they have been prioritised for getting the Covid-19 vaccine," he said.
Talking about the effectiveness of the available Covid-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, Guleria said, "If we look at the two vaccines, they produce equal antibodies and are very robust. We should take the vaccine available to us because both are equally effective in terms of efficacy and long-term protection.”
Over four crore people in the country have been vaccinated against the disease till now. Under the current phase of the inoculation drive, people above 60 years of age and those in the 45-59 years age bracket with co-morbidities, are being vaccinated.
Hosabale is RSS’s new general secretary
8 states showing rising trajectory in Covid-19 cases, says health ministry
Mizoram can't remain indifferent to sufferings of Myanmarese refugees: CM
UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit Chennai during India visit in April: Report
Shatabdi fire probe: Railways mulls severe penalty for smoking in trains
- Officials in the know said that the initial report has found that cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets which were filled with soiled tissue paper. This led to a fire in the S5 coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special.
Covid vaccine should be able to give protection for 8-10 months: AIIMS director
Home ministry hands over Mansukh Hiran murder probe to NIA
Covid-19: Jharkhand govt to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers
Rajnath says talks with US 'fruitful', Austin calls India 'important partner'
- Lloyd Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
Mehta ‘was all but forced to quit under pressure’, academics say in open letter
83.7% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported in these 6 states
- On Saturday, the country witnessed the highest surge of Covid-19 cases in 111 days and the highest single-day spike this year.
News updates from HT| Detention of Canadians strains China-West ties: Trudeau
Dattatreya Hosabale becomes RSS general secretary, replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi
SUV case: NIA recreates crime scene with Sachin Waze near Ambani's house
- The scene was recreated late on Friday night, in which Waze was asked to walk there for some time wearing a white kurta