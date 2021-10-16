Covid-19 active cases in India set to go below 2,00,000-mark

The active cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India is set to go below the 2,00,000-mark. The number of active cases stood at 201,632 on Saturday, the lowest in 217 days, according to the Union health ministry data. A decrease of 2,046 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

India logged 15,981 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 34,053,573, while the death toll climbed to 451,980 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8am.

The active cases comprise 0.60 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 333,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

As many as 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the nation to 58,98,35,258.

The cumulative doses administered in the nation so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 97 million. More than 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Over 10,53,11,155 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories (UTs) for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. The latest phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.