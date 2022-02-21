Covid-19: At 16,051, India records major dip in its fresh tally, sees 206 deaths

India registered a significant drop in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 16,051 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest bulletin of the Union health ministry, the active caseload in the country stood at 2,02,131, with a reduction of 22,056 cases in the last 24 hours. The active count now comprised 0.47 per cent of India's total of 42,838,524 Covid-19 infections.

The daily fatalities reduced to 206 during the day, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,12,109. A day ago, 673 people had lost their battle to the disease.

The Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry data showed. A total of 37,901 recoveries in the span of a day taking the total number of cured and discharged patients to over 42 million.

The daily positivity rate currently stood at 1.93 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.12 per cent.

The health ministry said the nationwide vaccination coverage against Covid-19 has exceeded 1.75 billion, including 7,00,706 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. These included 26,872 booster doses and 1,78,122 vaccine shots administered to the 15-18 age group.

It further said more than 111 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are still unutilised and are available with the states and union territories.

The ministry said a total of 76.01 crore samples have been tested for the virus ever since the pandemic hit the country. Of these, 8,31,087 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.