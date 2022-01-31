Covid-19 cases in India dip; Kerala adds 374 backlog deaths

India reported 2,09,918 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 959 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated at 8am on Monday. This took the overall Covid-19 caseload of the country to 4,10,92,522 while the death toll climbed to 4,95,050.

The higher number of deaths reported in the fresh 24 hours is due to Kerala adding 374 backlog deaths to Monday's count.

The active caseload reached 18,31,268, while the daily positivity rate was registered at 15.77 per cent.

Also read | India fighting Covid-19 third wave with great success: PM

The daily Covid-19 cases across the country have been declining from the past few days in what can be seen as a sign of receding third wave of the pandemic, driven by coronavirus' Omicron variant.

Monday's daily Covid-19 tally saw a dip of 24,363 infections as compared to the spike of infections on Sunday when as many as 2,34,281 infections were reported.

Also read | 75% of all adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

According to the health ministry, 2,62,628 people recuperated from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries thus far to 3,89,76,122. The current recovery rate stood at 94.37 per cent.

Under the ongoing coronavirus vaccine drive across the country, as many as 166.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the government data.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.