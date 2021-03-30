IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay
"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
india news

Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay

"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Asuncion, Paraguay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:12 AM IST

Paraguay on Monday received a shipment of 1,00,000 doses of India's indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine.

"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in the south American country.

"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," Jaishankar tweeted.

Paraguay has reported over 2,09,000 COVID-19 cases. So far, over 4,063 people have died in the country due to the infection.

India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 638.81 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus paraguay covid-19 vaccine eam s jaishankar covaxin + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP