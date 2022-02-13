Home / India News / Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 3.17%
india news

Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 3.17%

  • India Covid-19 update: The nationwide tally remained under the 50,000 mark for the second day in a row after a gap of more than 40 days.
A railway staff checks the Covid-19 vaccination certificates of a passenger before allowing them to board the train in view of Omicron-driven Coronavirus surge, at a railway station in Chennai.(ANI Photo)
A railway staff checks the Covid-19 vaccination certificates of a passenger before allowing them to board the train in view of Omicron-driven Coronavirus surge, at a railway station in Chennai.(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India registered 44,877 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate marginally down to 3.17 per cent, the Union health ministry bulletin showed on Sunday morning. The country's active caseload now stands at 5,37,045, or 1.26 per cent of the total cases.

The number of positive cases recorded today are 11 per cent less than yesterday, when the count topped up by 45,486 new infections.

India's daily Covid-19 tally remained under the 50,000 mark for the second day in a row after a gap of more than 40 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out