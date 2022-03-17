Home / India News / Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya tells officials to stay alert, enhance surveillance
india news

Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya tells officials to stay alert, enhance surveillance

  • While chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reviewed the decision to resume international flights from March 27; no decision, however, was taken to revoke the earlier order, said officials.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(File Photo)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(File Photo)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high-level of alertness, conduct aggressive genome sequencing, and intensify Covid-19 surveillance across the country as cases reported from southeast Asia, China, and Europe increase once again, according to people familiar with the matter.

While chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the minister also reviewed the decision to resume international flights from March 27; no decision, however, was taken to revoke the earlier order, said officials. 

“The health minister chaired the meeting as Covid cases are on the rise in nearby countries such as China, Singapore, Vietnam,, and also Europe. He issued three important directions pertaining to Covid management such as intensified surveillance, aggressive genome sequencing, and to maintain high level of alertness in the country,” said a senior official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Topics
health minister covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out