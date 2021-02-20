Covid-19 test mandatory for incoming travellers at Srinagar airport
Strengthening the preventive measures against Covid-19 in the wake of the rising cases in some states of the country, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday ordered that inbound travellers will not be allowed to leave the airport here until their test report is received.
The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.
In a meeting convened here as part of the preventive plan, in-charge Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issued directions for putting in place required measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in the Valley, the spokesman said.
Choudhary directed for strengthening the preventive mechanism at the Srinagar airport, instructing the Srinagar and Budgam district administrations to set up additional coronavirus testing facilities to enable quick receipt of the test reports.
He instructed that no inbound traveller be allowed to leave the airport until their Covid-19 test report is received, the spokesman said.
He said the instructions come in the wake of a recent trend within Kashmir which shows a greater number of infections in travellers compared to local cases of Covid-19 infections.
The spokesman said it has been decided that those travellers whose reports come positive would be isolated in order to prevent transmission and spread of the infection among the local population.
Relevant protocol as given in the Covid-19 SOP manual will be followed in the case, he said.
The meeting was informed that those with 48-hour-old RT-PCR negative reports from their departing cities will not have to undergo testing at the Srinagar airport.
Earlier, while speaking during the meeting, Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo said the Covid-19 situation is under control.
The transmission rate is also quite low but stricter measures at the airport have to be taken to avert rise in infections, he said.
It was informed that a rise in the positive cases as reported in some states outside J-K along with the recent trend of finding more infections in inbound travellers has necessitated taking these preventive measures as directed, the spokesman said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet
- In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha's per capita income to decline by over 2% due to Covid-19
- The per capita income of Odisha rose from ₹48,499 in 2011-12 to ₹104,566 in 2019-20, registering an increase of about 115.60 per cent over the period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC asks Odisha chief sec to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers
- The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages, came under the tiger conservation project and they were forced to evict, but with no resettlement and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quota crisis in Karnataka: Panchamasalis to hold rally in Bengaluru on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 test mandatory for incoming travellers at Srinagar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K high court orders FIR against Facebook India, others in online fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address crucial meeting of BJP office-bearers on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about H5N8 strain of avian flu
- The H5N8 is a sub-type of the Influenza A virus that causes flu-like symptoms in birds and mammals. Before Russia reported its first case of human transmission H5N8 was largely believed to be restricted to birds and poultry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt extends special campaign to provide tap water connections in schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals to PM for special exemption to Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox