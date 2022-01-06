Covid-19: Weekly positivity rate over 10% in 41 districts across 17 states, says Centre

As many as 41 districts across 17 states reported a weekly Covid-19 positivity rate of above 10%, according to Union health ministry on Thursday. The positivity rate was found to be ranging between 5% and 10% in 63 districts across 21 states, it further said.

Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a 64.71% increase in Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the country for the week, according to the ministry. Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal followed with a spike of 49.60% and 35.33% respectively in their weekly cases. At least 7 districts have reported a weekly positivity rate of over 20%, the health ministry further said.

In West Bengal and Mizoram, there were seven districts reporting more than 10% weekly positivity rate, the highest among individual states, while there were six such districts in Maharashtra and five in Delhi.

Other states and Union territories (UTs) that contributed to the list are Andaman and Nicobar islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

Among other major districts, Mumbai suburban reported 22.65% weekly positivity rate while it was 20.70% in Mumbai. In Delhi, the North West district reported 14.23%, South district reported 11.84%, East district reported 11.12% and the West district 10.11%. Serchchip district in Mizoram reported 29% positivity rate for the week.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that eight districts – Mumbai, Kolkata, Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Bengaluru Urban, Pune, Chennai and 24 Paraganas North – were emerging districts of concern as the daily Covid-19 cases in the country increased.

Meanwhile, the first dose vaccination coverage among those above 18 years of age was 90.8% and the second dose coverage was 65.9%, the ministry said. Among those between 15 and 17 years of age, for whom the vaccination drive was thrown open on January 3, over 1.06 crore doses were administered, the ministry also said.

India reported 90,928 new Covid-19 cases and 325 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active caseload reached 285,401.