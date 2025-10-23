Cow vigilante shot in Hyderabad, BJP leaders claim accused linked to AIMIM

A cow vigilante was allegedly shot by a cow smuggling mafia in Hyderabad's Ghatkesar area on Wednesday. The cow vigilante was reportedly lured by a group claiming to have information on cow transportation. However, when he arrived on the scene, one of the individuals opened fire, leaving him critically injured. The cow vigilante named Sonu has been protecting cows for 5-6 years and is currently in the hospital in Hyderabad with a bullet injury. (AFP/Representational Image)

He was lured to the scene by people claiming to have information on cow transportation, who later opened fire on him. Police have since identified and detained suspects, with investigations ongoing in the case.

The cow vigilante, identified as Sonu, is now battling for his life, and his mother says she can “sacrifice 10 more sons" for the cause. Sonu has been protecting cows for 5-6 years.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sonu's mother said that he had called her up and told her that he had been shot in Ghatkesar. She further demanded that the government arrest the perpetrators.

BJP leaders react Reacting to the incident, BJP leaders from Hyderabad alleged that the accused was linked to the AIMIM. BJP leader Madhavi Latha accused the AIMIM of involvement, urging swift justice.

Showing a picture, she said that the man in the picture shot Sonu. “It has become clear who he is,” she said. She alleged that if the police don't arrest the culprit and present them in court, they are also helping. “I challenge Revanth Reddy to prove that if he has the guts, he will do justice to Prashant...Prashant is battling for his life,” Latha told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called for an end to mafia activities, alleging police complicity. Reddy said that he spoke to the DGP, who told him that this is the first incident in Telangana. He further said that stopping mafia activities is the responsibility of the Police, “but they don't do their work...Police are colluding with these mafias.”

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao claimed the incident was orchestrated by “AIMIM goons” to discourage the BJP and the RSS workers from taking part in ‘gauraksha’ or protection of cows.

"BJP condemns this attack on our workers, and BJP condemns the police action also for not taking action against the MIM workers...Due to the protection given by the Congress government, these people are doing such activities," Rao told ANI.