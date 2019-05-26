CPI(M) politburo meet to review Lok Sabha debacle begins

Nearly wiped out from the Lok Sabha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday began its two-day brainstorming politburo meeting to seek answers of its recent debacle in the 2019 national elections.

The party will discuss, among other things, why its mass movements are not resulting into votes. The CPI(M) in the recent years had organised the biggest farmers’ movement, the Long March, in Maharashtra. It also organised quite a few movements in Rajasthan over water issues, loan waivers and other farm issues.

A few months ago, it held a massive rally at the heart of Kolkata where thousands of CPI(M) supporters came to cheer for the party that faces existential crisis in West Bengal.

In spite of all these movements, the Left’s popular support didn’t translate into votes.

The CPI(M) reached a new historic low with just three seats, with no MP from Bengal for the first time. The party’s politburo will also discuss the reasons why the Left bloc had to bite the dust in Kerala and West Bengal, and if issues such as Sabarimala ruined the Left’s chances in Kerala.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury may face criticism for not being able to turn the tide in Bengal even after the party allowed a seat sharing agreement with the Congress in the state.

First Published: May 26, 2019 23:35 IST