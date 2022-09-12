CPM tweets its take as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Kerala: 'Strange way to fight…'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday asked if the Congress’ much-publicised Bharat Jodo Yatra was meant to unite India or just Congress’ seats in Kerala.

Tweeting a poster the Communist party’s official Twitter handle that revealed the difference in size of the states of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, the Communist party said that while the grand old party would spend 18 days in Left-ruled southern state, it has allocated only two days in the northern state where the BJP is in power. The tweet further said that it was a strange way to fight the BJP-RSS combine.

“Bharat Jodo or seat jodo? 18 days in Kerala, 2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS,” the poster read, featuring a cartoon of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march that entered Kerala on Sunday.

Soon after, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back at the “silly criticism” and asked the CPI(M) to do its homework before coming to such conclusions.

“Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi,” he tweeted.

Congress has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra with an aim to strengthen the party's grassroots level connection. The Yatra which began on September 7, will cover 3,570km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a period of five months.

