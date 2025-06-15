Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Crackdown on terror pads underway in J&K's Poonch

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 01:48 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police targeted eight locations to dismantle terror infrastructure and prevent terrorists from recruiting local youth for unlawful activities.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted anti-terror raids at multiple places in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

Earlier this month, police conducted similar raids at over five dozen places in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.(AFP)
The raids are underway at eight locations in Soujian and adjoining areas, the officials said.

They said police launched the simultaneous raids as part of a crackdown to dismantle terror infrastructure and thwart attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to use their contacts for motivating gullible youth to carry out subversive activities.

Earlier this month, police conducted similar raids at over five dozen places in the border district against Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

