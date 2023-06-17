Home / India News / Craze for Modi! Man in US affixes PM's name on car's number plate

Craze for Modi! Man in US affixes PM's name on car's number plate

BySreelakshmi B
Jun 17, 2023 10:40 AM IST

PM Modi will embark on his tour to the United States next week. The tour which will begin in New York on June 21 will culminate in Washington DC on June 24.

A ‘fan’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US has affixed a number plate on his car which bears the name of the former. The number plate, which flaunts the name “NMODI”, was apparently bought by Raghavendra in 2016. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raghavendra, an NRI, said Modi is an “inspiration to him" and that he is “eagerly waiting to welcome” the latter to the US upon his visit.

Fan affixes PM Modi's name on his car's number plate.(ANI)
Fan affixes PM Modi's name on his car's number plate.(ANI)

“I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I am eagerly waiting to welcome him,” said Raghavendra.

READ | From yoga to bilaterals: Modi's packed schedule during US visit

Apart from the prime minister's name, the car also bears the state name Virginia.

Modi's visit to the United States

Modi will embark on his tour to the United States next week. The tour which will begin in New York on June 21 will culminate in Washington DC on June 24. The visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations and fostering greater collaboration on key global challenges.

Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi united states
pm modi united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out