CRPF DIG ‘throws’ hot water on junior

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 03:05 IST

The Central Reserve Police Force has ordered an inquiry against a deputy inspector general (DIG)-rank officer, who allegedly threw hot water on the face of a trooper at a training centre in Bihar’s Rajgir on Tuesday, officials said.

Bihar sector inspector general will carry out the probe against D K Tripathi.

The trooper, Amol Kharat, has been admitted to a local hospital even as no First Information Report has been lodged in the case.

The DIG refused to speak as the probe was on.

The training centre’s assistant commandant, P N Mishra, said so far what had emerged pointed to an accident.

“Anyone would have sustained injuries due to hot water,” he added.

An official communication of the force said deputy inspector general D K Tripathi, who was staying at the officers’ mess of the institute, had ordered hot drinking water when constable Amol Kharat was on duty at the facility.

The officer is said to have burnt his mouth upon drinking the hot water served to him in a thermos flask, following which he summoned Kharat. An altercation took place between the two and the DIG “threw” hot water on the jawan’s face and in his winter jersey.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the trooper’s photo with the allegation against the DIG went viral on social media.

The inquiry report, along with specific recommendations, is expected by January 10 only after which the exact sequence of events and culpability could be established, CRPF officials said.

An association of ex-paramilitary officials said the jawan “is being pressurised to give statement that the burn injuries were due to spilling of boiled water from the flask”.

“The constable is not being allowed to speak to his family members and colleagues. His mobile phone has been snatched by senior officers,” the confederation of ex-paramilitary forces personnel welfare association said.

(With PTI inputs)