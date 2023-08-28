CRPF to roll out new psych evaluation plan for its personnel deployed for VVIP security

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will soon be required to clear a new psychological assessment before they can be deployed to protect VIPs, officials aware of the matter have said, calling it the first time such a test will be expanded for use outside of the elite Special Protection Group (SPG). “Only those who are in dignitary protection teams will have to take the test. We have started using it,” a CRPF officer said, asking not to be named. “The current officers are also taking the test.” (File photo)

The CRPF’s VIP protection wing gives personnel for Z and Z+ category security, which dignitaries such as former prime ministers, the President, incumbent home minister Amit Shah, and prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been accorded by the government.

“Only those who are in dignitary protection teams will have to take the test. We have started using it,” a CRPF officer said, asking not to be named. “The current officers are also taking the test.”

The test is based on the Vienna Test System, a suite of psychological assessment developed by a private company that is used as the basis for assessments by SPG and other elite forces around the world.

The test assesses a person’s stress level and ability to handle tricky situations, decision-making abilities and other issues related to protection of dignitaries, he added.

“In the SPG, the VIT test is mandatory and only people who clear the test get inducted in the PM’s protection team. The CRPF will follow a similar pattern. Physical fitness is an important aspect in the security protection teams but with the emerging challenges, we decided to adopt for this module to get a psychological profile and review mental health of the officers,” the officer said. “This is the first time that the CRPF has adopted such a module. It will help us select the best candidates for the highly sensitive job.”

According to the person quoted above, DRDO has handed over the necessary software -- called the Computerised Psychological Screening System (COPSYSS) -- to the central paramilitary force.

“COPYSS is a psychological evaluation of an individual. The test was prepared by the DRDO’s Defence Institute of Psychological Research. It will help us analyse the mind of the person we have posted to protect people with high levels of threat,” the officer said.

“The SPG has been using the Vienna Test System, believed to be one of the toughest psychological tests in the world, for almost a decade now.”

The training will apply to the roughly 1,100 CRPF personnel on VVIP duty at present.

The CRPF has seen its VVIP protection responsibilities rise significantly since 2019, when the government changed protocols to whittle down the number of dignitaries protected by the SPG --- these responsibilities then fell on the CRPF.

Until November 2019, SPG handled the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi --- who were accorded the security after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1991 --- and former Prime Ministers up till 10 years after they left office. All of these people are now protected by the CRPF.

The contingent protects around 25 dignitaries who have been assigned Z plus security.

Since 2020, the CRPF’s VIP security unit is headed by an inspector general. Earlier, the unit was led jointly by inspectors general who also headed the force’s intelligence unit.

“With the CRPF protecting more people with Z and Z-plus category security, such a psychological test will ensure that only the most suitable people are selected for the job,” Retired IPS officer, K Durga prasad, who served as the chief of SPG (2011-2014) and CRPF (2016-2017).

“Protecting dignitaries is a very sensitive job. The test will ensure that people with the same wavelength, team spirit and the ability to do that top job are selected. Sometimes even the best and brilliant offices would not be selected because they are best suited for jobs that need them to work as individuals rather than as team members,” said, adding: “Security is a team job. Team spirit is of great significance. If the CRPF is adopting a DRDO-prepared module, then this is a good move and a welcome move. It will bring a great sense of comfort not only to the protectee but also the to all members of protection team”.

For the upcoming G20 summit, the CRPF has selected around 700 personnel who have previously served in the SPG and the National Security Guard. They have been drafted to take charge of the security of 43 heads of state expected to attended various events in New Delhi.

Parts of the national capital are expected to turn into a fortress on September 9-10, with exclusive traffic corridors to facilitate movement of cars carrying the leaders and delegates from hotels to the meeting venue.

The 700 CRPF personnel will be in the innermost cordon of the state heads, officials said. They will coordinate with foreign counterparts of the respective heads of state from the time they land in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital. ...view detail