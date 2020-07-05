e-paper
Home / India News / CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road

CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road

The IED blast took place on the Srinagar-Pulwama road when the Road Opening Party of the CRPF was being deployed in the area.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The Gangoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama has been cordoned off, and search operation is underway.
The Gangoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama has been cordoned off, and search operation is underway.(ANI File Photo)
         

One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an IED blast in Gangoo area of Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The injured jawan has been identified as GD Pardeep Dass.

The IED blast was carried out by terrorists, news agency ANI reported. It took place on the Srinagar-Pulwama road when the Road Opening Party of the CRPF was being deployed in the area.

The area has been cordoned off, and search operation is underway.

This is the second attack on CRPF in the last four days. A CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed in Sopore on Wednesday.

More details are awaited.

