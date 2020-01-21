e-paper
Home / India News / Curative petition filed in Supreme Court against Ayodhya verdict

Curative petition filed in Supreme Court against Ayodhya verdict

The petition has been filed by Peace Party president Mohammed Ayub.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:13 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed 18 review petitions against its November, 2019 Ayodhya verdict.
The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed 18 review petitions against its November, 2019 Ayodhya verdict.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

A curative petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday against its November 9, 2019 Ayodhya judgement which cleared the way to construct a Ram temple in the city.

The petition has been filed by Peace Party president Mohammed Ayub and has asked the top court to reconsider its decision, which it says is based on faith.

Khan has claimed in his petition that the title must be based on exclusive and unimpeded possession which has to be established by evidence. “Hindus were never were able to prove unimpeded possession with respect to outer or the inner courtyard,” he said in the petition.

The petitioner further submitted that the judgment of Supreme Court relied upon patent errors and created rights based on illegal acts.

Peace Party had filed a review petition too against the apex court’s Ayodhya judgement which was dismissed.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had awarded the title to the 2.77-acre disputed land to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity. It had also granted five acres of land to Muslims at an alternative site in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque. The Centre was also ordered to set up a trust to build the temple and manage the site.

Eighteen petitions were filed in the court by various NGOs and social workers urging it to review the decision. Those petitions were, however, dismissed.

