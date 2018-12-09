Curious story of a tiny banner that sparked violence in Bhima Koregaon

A nondescript hoarding put up near the shrine of a prominent Maratha king in a small village near Bhima Koregaon last year triggered the violence that rocked Maharashtra and sent shockwaves across India’s Dalit community.

The hoarding, put up by some Dalit groups in Vadhu Budruk, claimed that a member of the community, Govind Gopal Gaikwad ‘Mahar’, performed the last rites of 17th century Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689 in defiance of orders passed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

For Dalits, the hoarding was a symbol of assertion and courage of one of their ancestors but it angered other communities, especially right-wing groups that claim Sambhaji as part of a narrative of Hindu resistance against Muslim aggression.

On December 29, 2017 in the middle of the night, an unknown group of people damaged the board. By sunrise, tension had gripped the area as forward castes gathered in a show of strength and Dalits filed a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. By morning the next day, violence had broken out that quickly spread to nearby Bhima Koregaon, where Dalits had gathered to celebrate the anniversary of an 1818 victory of the British army over the Peshwa rulers.

Today, the hoarding, which used to stand under a blue canopy (blue is a colour used by Dalits in celebration of India’s first law minister, BR Ambedkar) , has disappeared. Dalit leaders allege the vandalism was instigated by right-wing leaders.

The shrine is ringfenced by armed state reserve police personnel. Visitors are prevented from taking pictures of the structure and the access of even journalists is restricted. Round-theclock CCTV surveillance is in place, in addition to the presence of plainclothesmen and Special Branch (SB) investigation.

But the heavy security has failed to quell resentment within the Dalit community, many of whom demand that the hoarding be restored. “Last year, this board, chronicling my ancestor’s commitment and loyalty to Chhtrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was damaged with the ulterior motive of erasing his name from history,” said Rajendra Gaikwad, a descendant of Govind Gopal.

Some others in the village say that the violence was triggered by political motivations. “The case is more of politics…. relations between the two communities is good,” said Sachin Bhandare, a gram panchayat member.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 08:21 IST