Cyber police stations to be set up in each range headquarters of Chhattisgarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:10 IST

To deal effectively with increasing cyber crime in the state, Chhattisgarh police has planned to set up five cyber police stations at each range headquarters.

According to the Chhattisgarh police records; there has been an increase in the reporting of cybercrime over the years. In 2019, a total of 237 offences were registered while 255 offences have already been registered till July of 2020.

The new cyber police stations will not only help the department in building capacity to tackle cyber crimes but will also help in strengthening cyber infrastructure, senior police officials said.

“These newly notified police stations will start functioning as soon as the state government sanctions the required new (technical) posts. Currently, cyber cells are functional in each district headquarters,” said senior IPS officer and in-charge of police planning and traffic, RK Vij.

“Cyber criminals have been found mostly to use social engineering tools, like, fraudulently asking bank account holders to reveal their credit/debit cards details, alluring online users to deposit some amount or provide bank details to withdraw award/lottery money, blocking of Aadhaar card etc. Unfortunately, people fall into their trap despite various warnings issued by banks and the police department and people lose their money in no time,” Vij said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police’s technical section has already issued some standard operation procedures (SOPs) which assist the field staff in investigating various cyber crimes, including online pornography and financial fraud.

The technical cyber forensic lab of Police Headquarters (PHQ) is also the state nodal agency to co-ordinate with the Cyber Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NCRB.