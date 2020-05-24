e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan: Odisha receives Rs 500 crore from Centre for restoration work

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha receives Rs 500 crore from Centre for restoration work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the assistance after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts of Odisha and holding a review meeting here on Friday.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi for their support during the crisis.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi for their support during the crisis.(PTI file photo)
         

Cyclone-battered Odisha has received Rs 500 crore from the Centre as advance assistance for restoration work, a senior official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the assistance after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts of Odisha and holding a review meeting here on Friday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, “MHA released Rs 500 crore to Odisha Govt in less than 24 hours of Honble PM @PMOIndia@naendramodi announcement in Bhubaneswar 4 #cycloneAmphan. We thank @PMOIndia@narendramodi &MHA for such speed in releasing the Fund”.

The state government has also stepped up the restoration operation in 10 cyclone-affected districts in the coastal and northern regions of the state, Jena said.

Altogether, 19 units of the NDRF, 12 teams of the ODRAF and 156 fire service teams have been deployed in the affected districts for clearance of supply lines, he said.

Four districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur -- have been severely impacted by the heavy downpour and high velocity winds triggered by cyclone ‘Amphan’, as per the preliminary damage assessment report released by the state government on Saturday.

The report said as many as 44,44,896 people have been affected in the 10 districts.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi for their support during the crisis.

“We will work together to ensure care of affected and distressed people and restoration of normalcy at the earliest,” Patnaik had said in a message to Modi.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In