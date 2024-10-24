Cyclone Dana tracker: Over 1 million evacuated. Civil services exam postponed. How Odisha bracing for storm landfall

Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for the impact of Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday night. 'Dana' is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Cyclone Dana is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday night. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Cyclone Dana has prompted the Odisha government to close schools and advise fishermen to avoid going till October 24. Tourists and pilgrims have also been asked to avoid traveling to Puri till the time.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall till Oct 24. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the preparedness.

Cyclone Dana: Over 10 lakh people shifted from Puri

At least 1.1 million people on India's eastern coast are fleeing to storm shelters inland, hours before a powerful cyclone is expected to hammer the low-lying region, ministers said Thursday, AFP reported.

The Odisha government is facilitating the evacuation drives from 3,000 villages in 14 districts to relief camps, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all MLAs to coordinate relief activities and arrangements have been made for the supply of food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation, and health facilities.

Schools shut in wake of Cyclone Dana

All schools and education institutes have been closed in Odisha and West Bengal till October 26 in the wake of Cyclone Dana. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed in 14 districts of Odisha from October 23-25.

Downpours also began lashing areas of neighboring West Bengal state, where some districts are also likely to be hit, prompting officials there to be on high alert.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the Press Trust of India news agency that around 300,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas, adding that three districts were likely to be severely affected.

Cyclone Dana: Civil services exam postponed

The Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination – 2023-24, which is scheduled to be held on October 27. As per the official notice published by the Commission, the revised date for the exam will be notified after a week.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kmph).