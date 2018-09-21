Cyclone DAYE set to weaken after triggering heavy rains in Odisha, says Met office

Cyclonic storm ‘DAYE’ will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next six hours after it had crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, the Met office said.

The cyclone has triggered heavy rain which was accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state. The rain has flooded Poteru village in Malkangiri district.

The Met office said squally wind with speed up to 80 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh Coasts and over northwest Bay of Bengal around the system centre during next 9 hours before the intensity decreases.

Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi said timely evacuation in Malgangiri prevented any injuries or death.

People from low lying areas were evacuated last night & kept at shelters. No persons injured or dead. Malkangiri has received very heavy rainfall in last 24 hrs, two villages & colonies affected, landslide in Chitrakonda area:Bishnu Pada Sethi, Spl Relief Commissioner, Odisha pic.twitter.com/Fj87Dyur8W — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

The administration, which remained on high alert in the wake of weather reports which suggested that the cyclone would hit the coast between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha in the zero hours of Friday, heaved a sigh of relief with the latest forecasts.

“Although the threat seems fizzling out, the administration deployed official teams in the vulnerable coastal villages to face any eventuality”, said Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer A. Venkata Rao.

Authorities have asked fishermen not to venture out into the sea while standing crops, thatched houses and communication networks have suffered damaged due to heavy gales.

Teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed from its base in Visakhapatnam for relief and rescue operations.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation and take steps to ensure that there is no loss of life. He also asked them to arrange adequate relief materials.

The chief minister asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared.

Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.

