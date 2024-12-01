Cyclone Fengal: NDRF rescues people from flooded Cuddalore using boats

Heavy rainfall in several Tamil Nadu districts followed Cyclone Fengal's landfall on November 30, with the situation severe in Cuddalore, where residential areas are flooded and disaster teams are using boats to rescue residents. Cuddalore: Disaster response force personnel remove uprooted trees from a road amid rain after landfall of Cyclone Fengal, in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.(PTI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team led by district collector Balaraman was rescuing the affected people with the help of boats, according to ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team had their work cut out as they removed a large tree that had fallen across the national highway in Chinna Gangankuppam, a border area between Cuddalore and Puducherry, with the help of an earthmover.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Saturday and remained stationary for the last six hours close to the union territory nearly 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kms east of Villupuram. The IMD said that as of 5.30 am, the cyclone has not moved in the past six hours and remains stationary 120 kilometres south-southwest of Chennai.

It is expected to move westward slowly and likely to weaken into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next six hours, as per IMD. The weather department has issued a red alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh.

According to Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy, the Union Territory received 50 centimetres of rainfall overnight which has led to flooding in the city. Rescue teams are working to evacuate stranded people, he said.

"Puducherry has received 50 cm of rainfall, resulting in severe flooding. I am currently inspecting the flood-affected areas. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded in the floodwaters," Chief Minister N Rangasamy told ANI.

Army Troops in rescue operations

Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilized in the early hours of Sunday to assist in rescue operations in flood-affected areas of of the UT.

Requisitioned by the Puducherry District Collector around 1 am, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) column consisting of one officer, six Junior commissioned officers and 62 other ranks was deployed swiftly. The team left Chennai at 2 am and covered a distance of 160 kilometres overnight, reaching Puducherry around 5:30 am, according to ANI.

The team led by Major Ajay Sangwan was briefed about the critical situation in the Krishna Nagar area upon reaching Puducherry. The water level in some localities of Krishna Nagar rose to nearly five feet, leaving residents of nearly 500 houses stranded.

The efforts made by the Indian Army during its rescue operations started at 6:15 am, with over 100 individuals being evacuated in the first two hours.