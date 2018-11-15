Cyclone Gaja Live updates: 87,000 evacuated from Nagapattinam

The cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ lay 370 km South East of Chennai and 370 km North East of Nagapattinam and likely to have landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening with the wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph, News Agency ANI reported.

With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

Educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are closed today in view of the cyclone.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 09:49 IST