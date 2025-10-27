Cyclone Montha: Landfall tomorrow, Andhra Pradesh to be most affected, says IMD director | Key updates

The cyclonic storm will bring light to moderate rainfall over coastal and interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

It will cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening or by night on Monday, with a maximum sustained speed of 90- 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, according to IMD.

Cyclone Montha, located over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by October 28.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds will be experienced in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Montha: Key updates • India Meteorological Department Manorama Mohanty noted that the most affected region was likely to be Andhra Pradesh, with the weather department issuing rain and landslide alerts for several districts of Odisha, PTI reported.

• A red alert has been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh, according to the warning system on the official IMD website. The red alert is active for Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Baptala, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts.

• As heavy rains continue, schools have been closed in Nellore and 144 relief centers activated. District collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI that the flow of Somasila Dam is being carefully managed, and assured preparedness to prevent flooding and ensure safety.

• Light to moderate rain Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district; as well as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts.

• Southern Odisha is on high alert, with 123 disaster response teams being deployed in eight districts, says chief fire officer Ramesh Majhi. “Admins in southern Odisha districts are on guard. We appeal to all not to come out of their homes before the government declares,” Majhi told PTI.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and enquired about Cyclone Montha, following which state IT minister Nara Lokesh was directed to coordinate with the PMO.

• Andhra CM Naidu also reviewed preparations for the cyclonic storm, and directed officials to ensure necessary safety measures and timely evacuation in vulnerable areas, PTI reported.

• Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre duty officer Jagannath Kumar said thunderstorms are forecast in the state over the next five days, with heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts. “Conditions are likely to ease after 29 October… Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days due to bad weather conditions...” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

• The weather department said that Cylone Montha will likely bring heavy rain in several districts across West Bengal from Tuesday. The IMD had on Sunday predicted heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from October 28-31.