Cyclone Nisarga: Two flights diverted and one cancelled due to bad weather in Pune

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:44 IST

New Delhi: Flight operations have been disrupted at the Pune International Airport on Wednesday morning because of cyclone Nisarga that made landfall at Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district accompanied by heavy rains and high wind speed.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that two flights were diverted and a flight was cancelled due to the inclement weather condition.

“A Delhi-Pune flight, which was to arrive at 10.50am, and another Hyderabad-Pune flight that was to arrive at 11.20am were diverted to Surat and Hyderabad, respectively,” said Kuldeep Singh, director, Pune International Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a Delhi-Pune flight was cancelled because of bad weather condition, he added.