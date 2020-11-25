e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu: NDRF chief

Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu: NDRF chief

“Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry,” Pradhan told news agency ANI.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:17 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, ANI had quoted Pradhan as saying that teams of the response force have been on the ground for the last two days.
Earlier, ANI had quoted Pradhan as saying that teams of the response force have been on the ground for the last two days.(ANI Photo)
         

Cyclone Nivar, heading towards Tamil Nadu coast, will make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director-general SN Pradhan said on Wednesday.

He also said that over one lakh people have been evacuated in Tamil Nadu.

“Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry,” Pradhan told news agency ANI.

Earlier, ANI had quoted Pradhan as saying that teams of the response force have been on the ground for the last two days.

Also Read: Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight

Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) adding it lies about 90 km south east of Cuddalore, 220 km from Chennai and 150 km from Puducherry.

The Chennai airport on Wednesday evening had cancelled all flight operations from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone, the airport authorities added.

Also Read: ‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears

Meanwhile, the Railways cancelled more than a dozen special trains on Wednesday and Thursday which were scheduled to either originate from and terminate in southern states. The Railways added that a full refund will be given for the trains which were fully cancelled in view of the cyclone and the time limit for availing them has been extended to six months from the date of journey.

tags
top news
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In