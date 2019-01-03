Cyclone Pabuk approaches Andaman and Nicobar islands, heavy rains expected from January 5-7

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata has warned of heavy rains in the Andaman and Nicobar islands due to the approaching tropical cyclone ‘Pabuk’ which will emerge in the Andaman sea on January 5, an official said on Thursday.

“Heavy rains are predicted in the Andaman islands from January 5-7. The tropical cyclonic storm ‘Pabuk’ is currently located above South China sea, almost 1,500 km from Port Blair,” said scientist AK Sen.

The weatherman mentioned that it is gradually approaching and is likely to emerge into the Andaman sea around the forenoon of January 5. Heavy rain is predicted for the next day as the storm will pass across the islands.

“It will then recurve towards northeast and move to Myanmar coast,” he said.

Squally wind with a speed ranging between 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph with a gradual increase up to 75 kmph is likely over the Andaman sea from January 4.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman sea from January 4-7 and into the adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from January 6-7. Fishermen and others in the deep sea have also been advised to return to the coast by tonight.

