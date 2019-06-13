Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates- ‘Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat,’ reports IMD

Cyclone Vayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm, today. More than 2.75 Lakh people in the state have been evacuated.

Army, Indian Air Force, Naval, Indian Coast Guard and the National Disaster Relief Fund teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations, as Cyclone Vayu, now classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to make landfall on this afternoon.

After touching Gujarat coast, the cyclone is likely to move parallel to Saurashtra and Kutch, bringing rain to Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch.

Also read:Delayed monsoon, cyclone result in 45% rain deficit

8:45 pm IST Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well, reports ANI.





8:40 pm IST ‘This is a natural disaster, only nature can stop it’: Gujarat Minister on Somnath Temple remaining open despite alert Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Somnath Temple remains open despite alert issued in view of Cyclone Vayu. Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Somnath Temple remains open despite alert issued in view of #CycloneVayu: Ye kudrati aafat hai, kudrat hi rok sakti hai, to kudrat ko hum kya rokein (this is a natural disaster, only nature can stop it, who are we to stop nature). pic.twitter.com/DvUZRlUChw — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019





7:50 pm IST Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over EC Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over EC Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours. It’s 130 km Southwest of Veraval & 180 km South of Porbandar. It’s likely to move NNW for some time&then NW-wards skirting Saurashtra coast with wind speed 135-145 kmph from this afternoon, reports ANI. IMD: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm #Vayu over EC Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours. It's 130 km Southwest of Veraval & 180 km South of Porbandar. It's likely to move NNW for some time&then NW-wards skirting Saurashtra coast with wind speed 135-145 kmph from this afternoon pic.twitter.com/Q2PStSrV63 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019





7:00 pm IST Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials, reports ANI. Gujarat: Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of #CycloneVayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials. pic.twitter.com/c57aWFlIq5 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019





6:55 pm IST Cyclone Vayu: Shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple damaged The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. Gujarat: The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/RpFjZzXUj4 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019





6:45 pm IST Sea condition off Maharashtra Coast is to be rough till 15 June The sea condition is very likely to very rough to high along & off Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea till 15 June. Gujarat: Visuals from Veraval as strong winds hit the region, sea turns rough. According to the IMD the sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast during next 12 hours & over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during 13-15 June pic.twitter.com/PuY7yu96HV — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019



