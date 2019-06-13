Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 13, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates- ‘Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat,’ reports IMD

Cyclone Vayu, now classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to make landfall on this afternoon.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 13, 2019 08:50 IST
highlights

Cyclone Vayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm, today. More than 2.75 Lakh people in the state have been evacuated.

Army, Indian Air Force, Naval, Indian Coast Guard and the National Disaster Relief Fund teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations, as Cyclone Vayu, now classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to make landfall on this afternoon.

After touching Gujarat coast, the cyclone is likely to move parallel to Saurashtra and Kutch, bringing rain to Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch.

Also read:Delayed monsoon, cyclone result in 45% rain deficit

8:45 pm IST

Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat

Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well, reports ANI.

8:40 pm IST

‘This is a natural disaster, only nature can stop it’: Gujarat Minister on Somnath Temple remaining open despite alert

Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Somnath Temple remains open despite alert issued in view of Cyclone Vayu. 

7:50 pm IST

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over EC Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over EC Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours. It’s 130 km Southwest of Veraval & 180 km South of Porbandar. It’s likely to move NNW for some time&then NW-wards skirting Saurashtra coast with wind speed 135-145 kmph from this afternoon, reports ANI. 

7:00 pm IST

Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu

Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials, reports ANI. 

6:55 pm IST

Cyclone Vayu: Shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple damaged

The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds. 

6:45 pm IST

Sea condition off Maharashtra Coast is to be rough till 15 June

The sea condition is very likely to very rough to high along & off Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea till 15 June. 

6:30 am IST

Wind speed of cyclone Vayu may reach upto 180 kmph

Cyclone Vayu very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu,Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch district of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely from today afternoon, IMD reports.

trending topics