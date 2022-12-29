Home / India News / Daily brief: Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range, say cops, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range, say cops, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Police said Isha Alya was Prakash Kumar’s second wife. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Police said Isha Alya was Prakash Kumar’s second wife. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range; husband arrested

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based actor Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, 30, on murder charges after her family contested his version that robbers who came in a car to rob him of his wallet killed his wife, police said. Read more

How Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru are gearing up for New Year's Eve? Check advisories

New Year is just around the corner. After two years of muted celebrations with Covid-19 norms, people are eager to welcome 2023 without curbs. However, the government has advised people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour in wake of surge in other countries including China. Security has also been beefed up across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in this festive season. Read more

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged. 5 things to know about new bride-to-be

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot. Read more

'de Bruyn was doing it yesterday, I said it again and he said…’: What sparked Mitchell Starc's outburst in 2nd Test

The second Test of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa saw some tensed moment between Mitchell Starc and Theunis de Bruyn. Read more

Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel calls RRR ‘sick movie’; tweets clarification and hails Ram Charan-Jr NTR's dance

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in Game of Thrones, is blown away by SS Rajamouli’s epic magnum opus RRR, which she described as ‘a sick movie’. Read more

New Year 2023: Best New Year resolutions that are also easy to accomplish

Having a big-picture in mind helps you have a better perspective and take sound decisions in life. When it comes to setting New Year resolutions, however, we often look at them as checklist not as something which will bring everlasting and positive changes in life. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jharkhand new year lifestyle entertainment + 2 more
jharkhand new year lifestyle entertainment + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out