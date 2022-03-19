Daily brief: Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Strengthen security grid to stop cross-border infiltration: Shah at J&K meet

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha along with senior officials of the union territory's administration attended the meet. Read more

War offers rare chance for agri-export boom, and risks too

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has opened doors for India to export large quantities of wheat from its stockpiles profitably – a rare chance -- as global prices have surged above domestic minimum support price (MSP), but cashing in on the opportunity isn’t without risks and hurdles, experts, traders and officials said. Read more

This 98-year-old woman offering to join Ukraine's military wins hearts

As Ukraine fights back the Russian invasion, stories of people offering to defend their war-torn country are like a glimmer of hope in these dark times. While most of the world can only sit and pray for the safety of the people residing in the East European country, a few people have chosen to shoulder the responsibility to resist Moscow. Also read

'We could see him opening and Virat at no.3': Jaffer backs India domestic star to open alongside Faf du Plessis for RCB

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament. Read more

Bharti Singh channels goddess Venus in maternity shoot, Nakuul Mehta calls her 'bahut zaada pyari'

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The comedian, who is eight months pregnant, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday with the caption, "Aane wale baby ki mummy (mother to the soon-to-be-born baby)." Read more

