Daily brief: Bihar caste survey has ramifications, Centre to Supreme Court; and all the latest news

Bihar caste survey has ramifications, Centre to Supreme Court; gets 1 more week The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre a week’s time to file its response to a host of petitions challenging Bihar’s caste survey after solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court that the state’s survey has some “ramifications” that necessitate a detailed affidavit. Read more The Supreme Court of India.

Logan Paul says he walked out of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer screening: ‘First 90 minutes of just talking'

American YouTuber, actor and WWE personality Logan Paul said he walked out of the cinema hall after watching half of Christopher Nolan's 3-hour-long film Oppenheimer. On an episode of his YouTube podcast IMPAULSIVE, Logan confessed Oppenheimer was just “exposition” and “nothing happened.” Read more

Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction since Asia Cup setback, uses Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old post to spice up the internet

Superstars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to India's squad while senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make the cut for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, addressed a press conference with India skipper Rohit Sharma to announce the squad of the Men In Blue for the showpiece event in Sri Lanka. Read more

UAE astronaut makes honey sandwich aboard ISS, savours it later

Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE astronaut on a six-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS), shared a captivating video from space on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video features him savouring a slice of bread with some honey. Read more

How to get 21g protein from a vegetarian meal; nutritionist shares 4 protein ingredients

Incorporating protein in your diet is important as it is an essential macronutrient that plays many important functions in the body from repairing tissues to keeping immune system strong. Vegetarians are often deficient in protein, but this could be corrected by adding right ingredients to your meals. Plant-based proteins can be added to every meal of the day to maximise benefits. Read more

Web story: 5 amazing digital Rakhi gifts for your sister. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON