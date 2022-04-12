Daily brief: CNG, PNG prices hiked for 2nd time in Mumbai in April and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices hiked for second time in April

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were hiked for the second time in April from Tuesday midnight. CNG will now be priced at ₹72/kg and domestic PNG will be available at ₹45.50/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM). Read more

Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party’s state office in Patna. Read more

Can’t discriminate based on food, religion, Maharashtra minister assails housing societies

The state government has assailed the housing societies, which are using No-Objection certificates (NOCs) to dictate terms to flat owners regarding whom to sell or rent their apartments. Read more

ED summons former India head of Xiaomi in investigation: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned a former India head of China's Xiaomi Corp in an investigation of whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. Read more

IPL 2022: Why are Royal Challengers Bangalore players wearing black armbands in match against CSK?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players were spotted donning the black armband during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to play tribute to a bereaved Harshal Patel. Read more

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares ‘dreamy’ snaps with Anand Ahuja, fans call them 'most beautiful couple'. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself with husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram. In the pictures, Sonam is seen posing with Anand, flaunting her baby bump. Read more

What is booster shot; can it help protect against XE variant? Experts answer FAQs

Amid rising cases of XE variant and the waning immunity acquired by previous two Covid doses, Indian government has announced the beginning of booster drive for all adults. Read more