Daily brief: Did Yediyurappa’s exit hurt BJP the most in Karnataka election? Here's all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Did BS Yediyurappa’s exit hurt BJP the most? What it means for 2024

It was in 2008 that BS Yediyurappa paved way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Karnataka, its first in south India. A decade-and-half later, the veteran Lingayat leader, now 80, did not contest the 2023 assembly elections, although the loss in these elections is seen more as the party’s central leadership’s, than his. Read more

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.
Watch: Furious SRH crowd break into 'Kohli' chant after heated exchange with LSG members over bizarre no-ball call

It was not one of their most impressive batting shows at their home ground, something which Sunrisesr Hyderabad have rarely produced of late. Only three batters scored more than 30 runs as SRH pulled off an at par 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Read more

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make first appearance with newborn boy as they take him home. Watch

New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took their baby boy home on Saturday evening. The couple welcomed their first child on May 10. Several photos and videos from paparazzi have arrived online as the family of three officially made their first public appearance together. Read more

International Hummus Day: 5 healthy and tasty hummus recipes to enjoy in summer

International Hummus Day is observed every year on March 13 to celebrate hummus, a dip made with boiled and mashed chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Eaten with or without pita bread, hummus is eaten as a snack or appetizer. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

karnataka assembly elections bjp bs yediyurappa karnataka assembly election + 3 more
Sign out