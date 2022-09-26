Daily brief: Rajasthan CM Gehlot loyalist takes swipe at Sachin Pilot, says ‘if traitors are…’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If a gen secy is on mission…’: Gehlot loyalist targets Maken, ‘traitor’ Pilot

Rajasthan cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday took a veiled swipe at his party colleague and former deputy chief minister of the state Sachin Pilot, saying “MLAs will not sit through and tolerate [if] traitors [are] being rewarded”. Read more.

Activist detained ahead of Bilkis Bano march to protest in police station

Socialist Party (India) general secretary Sandeep Pandey, who was detained ahead of a nine-day march to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano in Gujarat, on Monday said he will hold a protest in Kankanpur police station near Godhra till they get permission for the foot march. Read more.

WhatsApp is rolling out ‘Call Links’ feature for quicker video and audio calls

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap. Read more.

Kapil Dev's blunt take on 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma run-out: 'There should be a simple rule...'

'Spirit of Cricket' was once the topic of discussion after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's run-out of England batter Charlotte Dean during the third ODI match at the iconic Lord's. Read more.

Home remedies to get rid of menstrual blood clots naturally

Menstrual clots are a common occurrence for women throughout their lives. Read more.

Sona Mohapatra to those calling Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak's tiff a publicity stunt: ‘Shows record in advance’

On Monday Sona Mohapatra tweeted to counter claims of social media users who called Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s ongoing feud over remix a ‘publicity stunt.’ Read more.

