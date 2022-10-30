Home / India News / Daily brief: Gujarat's Morbi bridge that collapsed killing many was reopened last week, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Gujarat's Morbi bridge that collapsed killing many was reopened last week, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:14 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Morbi: The collapsed portion of an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Gujarat. (PTI)
Morbi: The collapsed portion of an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Gujarat. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat: Morbi bridge was built during British rule, reopened for public last week

Hundreds of people fell into the Machchu river after a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, with 40 dead so far Read more

Four UP districts record ‘very poor’ air quality, Ghaziabad worst-affected

A combination of factors, including dilapidated roads and ongoing infrastructural works, caused the air quality of four districts in Uttar Pradesh to slip into the “very poor” category. Read more

Twitter's 280 character limit to be dropped? Musk says, “Absolutely”

With Elon Musk now officially in charge of Twitter, several changes are forthcoming for the microblogging service. Read more

Fielding errors cost India after batting collapse as Miller, Ngidi shine in South Africa's 5-wicket win at T20 World Cup

South Africa produced an impressive all-round display to defeat India by 5 wickets in the Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Read more

Angry Bigg Boss 16 fans say Sajid Khan's ‘disgusting personality’ is coming out after he attacked Gautam Vig

Twitter is not at all in the mood to ignore everything that Sajid Khan said during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. Read more

Brain fog from long Covid: Know the symptoms, effective tips to deal with it

There are times when body feels perfectly fine but mind is fuzzy, confused and sluggish. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat bridge collapse
gujarat bridge collapse

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out