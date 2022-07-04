Daily brief: In Amravati murder case, cops didn't reveal sensitive details, and all latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Was aware of Amravati killing having links with posts on Nupur Sharma, but case sensitive’

Police knew about that the chemist's murder in Amaravati district of Maharashtra was linked to some socia media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, but the same was not revealed due to its sensitive nature. Read more

NCC cadets who cleared army recruitment tests challenge Agnipath in Kerala HC

A group of NCC cadets who cleared the physical and medical tests for the Indian Army last year approached the Kerala High Court on Monday against the Centre’s new defence recruitment scheme Agnipath and sought proper placement in the army. Read more

Karnataka: Civic workers call off stir as Bommai promises permanent job within 3 months

Pourakarmikas, who had been staging an indefinite dharna for better salaries and permanent jobs, on Monday, called off their protest after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the municipal administration department to start the process of granting permanent employment status to the civic workers in three months. Read more

When Madhuri Dixit said she would never marry Anil Kapoor: ‘He is hypersensitive, I'd like my husband to be cool’

Actor Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh and went to to work with several popular celebrities of the industry, including Anil Kapoor. Talking about him, she once said that she would never marry him if given a chance and called him ‘hypersensitive.' Read more

Sleep deprived? Cardiologist on how it can raise risk of heart attack

Sleeping well is an important factor for heart health, according to American Heart Association, that has added sound sleep to its cardiovascular health score that already consists of diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. Read more

It takes a horse to deliver food in inundated Mumbai | Watch

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai last week disrupted normal life of people in several parts of the Maximum City. Watch here

